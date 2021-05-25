Ascolta Wins Spot on GENEDGE CMMC Contract

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascolta, a software development and security compliance consulting firm, announced today it has been awarded a contract with GENEDGE Alliance, a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia, to assist small and mid-sized manufacturers with Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance.

GENEDGE provides a variety of services to manufacturing and industrial companies across Virginia and the District of Columbia. It is one of 51 centers affiliated through cooperative agreements with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Manufacturing Extension Program (MEP).

“The contract provides cybersecurity services for GENEDGE clients as they implement cybersecurity controls in compliance with CMMC requirements. Ascolta’s expertise in cyber security will enable customers to achieve CMMC Good Cyber Hygiene rating, Level 3 certification quickly to support their government contracts,” said Wayne Hall, President and CTO of Ascolta. “Instead of starting from scratch hardening your infrastructure to meet CMMC requirements, Ascolta provides NIST SP 800-171 compliant secure cloud environments, designed to protect customer data to DFARS standards. Our environments are CMMC ready and will meet Level 3 requirements for contracts involving CUI. We provide our customers with the secure environment and necessary security documentation to include policy templates and completed Systems Security Plans.”

About Ascolta

Ascolta, a subsidiary of ViON, focuses on delivering secure and compliant cloud enclaves, software development, integration and DevOps services. Ascolta’s expertise and experience in cybersecurity, system integration and DevOps enables our clients to rapidly implement secure and compliant solutions in a public or on premise cloud.

For more information about Ascolta, please visit www.ascolta.com.