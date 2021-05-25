Fisker Selects ServiceNow Solutions to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Product Development

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has signed a product and service agreement with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people. The agreement includes Fisker’s purchase of ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) Pro and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions to deliver seamless experiences for Fisker’s employees.

ServiceNow’s digital workflows will help Fisker create frictionless experiences that make it easy for employees to get work done, enabling them to spend less time on non-critical tasks and more time on building a reimagined EV experience. Fisker will deploy ServiceNow’s ITSM Pro solution to deliver scalable services, increase productivity and create resilient IT service experiences for its employees. The company will also use ServiceNow’s SAM solution to optimize IT productivity, cost and resilience – enabling employees to work faster and smarter. Together, these solutions will help Fisker create a beautiful employee experience now – and great customer experiences in the future.

“Our ability to hit our quality, cost and delivery targets is heavily dependent on the software, infrastructure and tools we give to our employees,” said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. “We have set up our company to operate lean and fast. Partnering with ServiceNow will help us deliver against those targets.”

“Innovative companies must deliver consumer-grade experiences for their employees and customers,” said ServiceNow President and CEO, Bill McDermott. “Fisker has a bold mission to transform the automotive industry and push the world toward a more sustainable future. With ServiceNow, Fisker is creating world-class experiences for every employee – and soon, every customer – mirroring the seamless beauty of its EV experience.”

McDermott joined Fisker’s board of directors in September 2020.

Fisker is projected to start production and deliveries on its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, from November 17, 2022. The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured in Europe and sold across multiple markets in Europe and North America. Interest in the vehicle continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 16,000.

