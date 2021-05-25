Andersen Global Expands Practice in Turkey with Istanbul-Based Tax Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Turkey through a Collaboration Agreement with tax firm ECC Denetim, adding dimension to the organization’s presence in the country and building upon its strategy to provide a full suite of integrated services through its member and collaborating firms globally.

The Istanbul-based firm was established in 2020 by founder and Managing Partner Celal Çelik, PhD, who possesses more than 15 years of experience working at the Turkey Ministry of Finance and more than 15 years of experience in private practice. The firm provides tax and advisory services, assisting domestic and foreign clients with tax matters, due diligence, VAT, VAT return, management advisory, establishments and restructuring of companies, and navigating labor legislation.

“The quality of service and client satisfaction are critical aspects of our business,” Celal said. “To maintain best-in-class solutions for our clients, we dedicate ourselves to stewardship while ensuring all matters are handled with transparency and attention to detail. Our collaboration with Andersen Global allows our clients to continue working with their trusted advisors while having access to comprehensive, integrated solutions globally.”

“Celal and his team are experts in the Turkish tax system, and we are excited to expand our capabilities in this market,” added Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “They are a great complement to our recent collaboration with MGC Legal and give us broad coverage as the needs of our clients continue to grow in the country and region.”

