AdventHealth and Sema4 Launch a Data-driven Precision Medicine Program to Optimize Patient Care and Outcomes

ORLANDO, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdventHealth and Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company leveraging AI and machine learning to derive data-driven insights, today announced a wide-ranging collaboration that builds upon the current AdventHealth Genomics and Personalized Health Program to provide new research insights and to prevent, detect and treat disease in their patients.

Initially, AdventHealth and Sema4 will focus on accelerating research in AdventHealth’s Orlando-area network, which includes more than 20 hospitals and emergency departments, and accounts for more than two million patient visits annually. Nationally, the company has 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites across almost a dozen states. The collaboration will offer genomic solutions to patients across a number of services and specialties.

“AdventHealth views genomics and personalized medicine as critical to the future of wellness and health care, and we are delighted to collaborate with Sema4 on this important journey,” said Dr. Steven R. Smith, chief scientific officer for AdventHealth. “This technology and collaboration will allow us to interpret vast amounts of clinical, genomic and other patient data to discover and provide lifesaving treatments to patients who previously would not have had those options.”

At the center of this precision medicine collaboration, AdventHealth and Sema4 will conduct data structuring and curation of the combined genomic and clinical data, which, along with Sema4 investigative tools, will allow clinicians and scientists to advance research and discovery. The collaboration will use Centrellis™, Sema4’s secure, holistic cloud-based health intelligence platform, in this effort. Sema4 will apply artificial intelligence tools to structure and integrate the longitudinal patient data with the molecular testing data, developing a data set and disease network models that assist in predicting the development of disease and response to treatments.

“AdventHealth is a premier health system with a longstanding commitment to wellness and personalizing health care for its patients, making it an ideal partner for Sema4,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, founder and CEO of Sema4. “We are excited to use our sophisticated artificial intelligence tools to collaborate with AdventHealth scientists and clinicians to deliver improved health outcomes through data-driven insights.”

The collaboration is an important expansion of AdventHealth’s wide ranging Genomics and Personalized Health Program, which already includes major investments in sequencing, genetic testing, genetic counseling and real-world precision medicine research. A leading element of that program is WholeMe, a statewide genomic population health project.

About the AdventHealth Central Florida Division

About Sema4

