OnGo Alliance Celebrates Membership and Ecosystem Milestones

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced the achievement of notable membership and ecosystem milestones showcasing the growing adoption of OnGo services in the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. The OnGo Alliance also released CBRS & OnGo For Dummies to support market understanding of shared spectrum technologies.

Numerous OnGo networks have been deployed to satisfy a wide range of use cases, including mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, and enterprise private networks, driven by OnGo Alliance member companies. Supporting the growth of the robust, diverse, and rapidly expanding OnGo ecosystem, the OnGo Alliance is excited to report that, as of May 14, 2021, 58 devices have been OnGo certified and 221 different client devices had been authorized by the FCC. Priority Access License (PAL) deployments have begun and will drive further innovation and connectivity in the CBRS band.

Furthermore, OnGo Alliance membership now includes more than 190 active member companies recognizing the value that shared spectrum technology brings to enterprises and consumers alike. To help navigate the expanding OnGo ecosystems, the OnGo Alliance recently launched its member directory, a comprehensive collection of companies representing all aspects of the OnGo ecosystem.

The OnGo Alliance is also pleased to share the release of CBRS & OnGo for Dummies. This new book includes information about how OnGo came into existence, details on the shared spectrum framework, and an overview of how the various parties within the framework coexist. The book outlines how specific industries can benefit from OnGo connectivity, examines which business models thrive in the world of CBRS, and provides a general roadmap for implementation.

“As wireless devices are increasingly being used among businesses to enhance customer experiences and increase efficiencies, enhanced connectivity is required to support these demanding business-critical applications. OnGo For Dummies is a helpful resource for enterprises and other organizations to gather information about OnGo-enabled technologies and the valuable use cases and applications they present within their respective industries,” shared Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance.

Get your copy of the CBRS & OnGo For Dummies content here. To learn more about OnGo, check out our new OnGo explainer video or visit www.ongoalliance.org.

About OnGo™

OnGo™ is uncompromised connectivity. An innovative approach to maximizing mobile broadband, OnGo is a technology that puts the power of wireless networks into the hands of those that rely on them to empower and expand business opportunities. OnGo presents nearly limitless options for enhanced customizability and allows users to tailor networks to a specific set of needs, such as Private LTE, neutral host and Industrial IoT applications, while providing investment protection as the first mid-band solution for 5G. OnGo Certified is a recognized seal of approval that indicates a product's ability to meet a high set of quality, interoperability and security standards when tested by an independent, OnGo-Authorized test laboratory. Both the OnGo brand and the OnGo Certification Program are managed and maintained by the OnGo Alliance.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the full potential of shared spectrum, the OnGo Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the OnGo Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.