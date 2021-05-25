CoreSite and IDG Communications Release 2021 State of the Data Center Report Finding Colocation Drives Resiliency and Reduces Total Cost of Ownership in Modern Multi-Cloud Hybrid Era

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“CoreSite,” or the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today released its 2021 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with IDG Communications. This annual report examines the latest data center trends, strategies, requirements, and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision makers.

“As businesses continue to empower remote workers and fortify their digital footprints in response to pandemic-induced changes, colocation has emerged as an essential pillar in a successful hybrid IT strategy,” said John Gallant, Enterprise Consulting Director at IDG Communications, Inc. “The 2021 survey findings demonstrate that a diverse multi-cloud hybrid IT architecture can fuel transformation, foster resiliency and achieve important business outcomes.”

Findings within the report include:

Increased security and flexibility/scalability were reported as top two primary reasons to migrate workloads to colocation solution

were reported as top two primary reasons to migrate workloads to colocation solution Thirty-five percent surveyed say that colocation lowers operational costs and improves TCO

surveyed say that colocation lowers operational costs and improves TCO Almost half (46%) of respondents say their companies are gravitating to an operating expense model for IT spending

of respondents say their companies are gravitating to an operating expense model for IT spending Ninety-three out of 100 IT leaders say they are confident their colocation partners can enable future transformation initiatives

say they are confident their colocation partners can enable future transformation initiatives Ninety percent of respondents say interconnection to cloud providers is critical or important

One survey respondent, a senior director of a SaaS provider, stated “I don’t want to build my own data center – our competency is designing, engineering and maintaining software. I don’t want to get into the business of peering with carriers. Those are things that a colocation business provides.”

“The findings in this year’s State of the Data Center Report reflect what we are hearing from our customers and prospects,” said Steven Smith, Chief Revenue Officer at CoreSite. “Colocation enables enterprises to save up to 60% on cloud connectivity, compared to telecommunications or software-defined network offerings, and roughly 70% for data replication expenses. Eliminating egress charges when restoring data from certain cloud availability zones is an example of how colocation can improve TCO for the enterprise.”

Download The State of the Data Center Report to learn the best practices needed to form a successful IT strategy and key considerations for evaluating a colocation partner.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

