Two Wisconsin Icons Partner at the Pump

EAU CLAIRE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Spring Foods, a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, is proud to announce their long-awaited partnership with Midwest convenience store icon, Kwik Trip. The partnership unites two iconic family-owned companies proudly based in Wisconsin, both with historic heritage ties to the city of Eau Claire.

In true Wisconsin fashion, the partnership kicked off at Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game. Conversations started to heat up until a timeout was called in March 2020 due to the Pandemic. Kwik Trip and Silver Spring Foods experienced remarkable growth during their off-season - showcasing their agility amid unprecedented demand for condiments and convenience.

In April 2021, partnership agreements were finalized, and the famous Kwik Trip “See Ya Next Time” meant we’ll be seeing Silver Spring Foods condiments on the coveted shelves of 613 Kwik Trip locations.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Wisconsin’s favorite gas station and convenience store; this is an exciting new opportunity that will greatly benefit our community, our team, and our customers,” said Bob Gentz, Regional Sales Manager at Silver Spring Foods. “Now it’s even easier for Midwesterners to purchase superior condiments that provide Zing to any meal on the go,” added Gentz.

The strategic partnership marks the first time Silver Spring Foods branded products will be placed in “C” (convenience) stores in the Midwest, allowing new growth in a segment that has been virtually untouched.

Silver Spring Foods Condiments At Kwik Trip Include:

Yellow Mustard - The gold standard of all mustards. This tangy mustard gives your hot dogs, brats & burgers just the right touch of flavor in a convenient grab-and-go size. Kosher certified, gluten-free, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup. Typically available in 20 oz bottles, Silver Spring Foods created a custom Kwik Trip-sized 9.5 oz squeeze bottle of Yellow Mustard, making it easy to bring your favorite mustard with you on the go. $1.89

- The gold standard of all mustards. This tangy mustard gives your hot dogs, brats & burgers just the right touch of flavor in a convenient grab-and-go size. Kosher certified, gluten-free, no artificial flavors or preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup. Typically available in 20 oz bottles, Silver Spring Foods created a custom Kwik Trip-sized 9.5 oz squeeze bottle of Yellow Mustard, making it easy to bring your favorite mustard with you on the go. Beer’n Brat Mustard - Bratwurst never had it so good with this blend of gluten-free fresh ground horseradish and hearty mustard. Bold in flavor, sizzling in spiciness. Available in a 9.5 oz bottle. $2.29

- Bratwurst never had it so good with this blend of gluten-free fresh ground horseradish and hearty mustard. Bold in flavor, sizzling in spiciness. Available in a 9.5 oz bottle. Sassy Horseradish Sauce - This horseradish sauce can be described with one word: sassy! The smooth consistency of this gluten-free horseradish sauce makes it perfect for spreading on sandwiches and blending into other sauces. Available in a 9.25 oz bottle. $2.99

Silver Spring Foods condiments are available now at participating Kwik Trip locations spanning the Midwest.

About Silver Spring Foods

Silver Spring Foods is a subsidiary of Huntsinger Farms, Inc., the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish. The company, which has been family-owned and operated since 1929, processes, packages, and markets horseradish along with a variety of specialty mustards and other quality food products to retail, food service, private label, and industrial customers. In 2021 Huntsinger Farms will host Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, the largest agricultural show in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the nation. The three-day outdoor event showcases the latest improvements in production agriculture, including many practical applications of recent research findings and technological developments. For more information, visit https://www.silverspringfoods.com