Leonardo247 Chief Operating Officer Nominated for Los Angeles Business Journal Women’s Leadership Award

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo247, the leader in remote monitoring of onsite multifamily operations, today announced that Chief Operating Officer Suellen McFarling was nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal Women’s Leadership Award. All 2021 nominees will be highlighted within the June 21st edition of the Business Journal, with finalists and winners featured in the June 28th edition.

“As a 20-year industry veteran, Suellen has been a major asset to Leonardo247 by building strong, strategic partnerships that have fueled the company’s growth,” said Daniel Cunningham, CEO of Leonardo247. “She is a leader who provides real estate operators with unique insights to achieve their business goals not just here in Los Angeles but across the country.”

This past year, McFarling joined Leonardo247’s Board of Directors, becoming the first woman to serve on the company’s board and one of the few women in proptech to hold such a position. As the Chief Operating Officer of Leonardo247, McFarling drives customer success and account management as well as customer retention and manages multifamily operator and investor relationships, building solid partnerships on behalf of the company.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual Women’s Leadership Series and Awards is a free three-part virtual event series. Featured panelists will be covering topics of ongoing importance, from leading through change and mentorship to the road to entrepreneurship and navigating today’s work-life balance demands. Finalists and winners will be announced during the final series on June 23rd, 2021.

About Leonardo247

Leonardo247 is the first of its kind remote performance management software that streamlines operations for real estate managers by delivering daily tasks, workflows, inspections, and procedures to onsite operations teams and offers management executives real-time visibility into compliance with policies and procedures. Leonardo247 mitigates operational risk and improves consistency, transparency and accountability across an entire organization. For more information, visit www.leonardo247.com.