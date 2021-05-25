Jeffrey Court Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Launch of Commercial Division, Spec-09™

NORCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the launch of their commercial division, Spec-09 by Jeffrey Court™.

The division focuses on key areas of hospitality, restaurant/lounges, spas, large-scale developers, including regional and national home builders, with varying architectural and design merchandising. Spec-09™ fills the gap other manufacturers have within their portfolio. Coupled with unique product offerings designed internally and the ability to offer specifiers in stock job-pack ready orders, Spec-09™ brings a competitive edge to the industry.

“We are very encouraged by what we have been able to achieve with Spec-09™. Our focus has been to develop an intensive commercial portfolio that is not only relevant and relatable, but one that is easily interchangeable, allowing us to remain nimble. From various wall tile formats, that are completely necessary to engage a broad range of commercial business, to specialized 3-dimensional marble accents that make specification a thrilling process for the specifier to put their signature on.”

– Perry Yancovich, Senior VP, Sales & Business Development

Over the next 12 months Spec-09™ will continue its growth in a phased approach, including additional product offerings. Having three strategically located distribution centers throughout the country, including California, Texas and Georgia, enables speed and efficiency in the division, delivering the service Jeffrey Court has built a highly successful company around.

“In a year where many scaled back plans, our growth and stability in the marketplace has been paramount over the last three decades. The addition of over 100 SKUs and an all-new division is the perfect bookend to an amazing milestone. The addition of Spec-09™ perfectly complements our 30th Anniversary celebration.”

– Scott Hassman, Jeffrey Court President

Yancovich will lead the direction of the division, with Jeffrey Court veteran January Chance as the Director of National Accounts, along with newly minted Director of Commercial Sales, Ryan Smith.

Spec-09™ will support commercial distributor events throughout the year, at Regional AIA events, Architectural Conferences, and Specifier Conventions.

For more information, please visit jeffreycourt.com/spec09 or contact: spec-09@jeffreycourt.com.

Spec-09™ by Jeffrey Court, connecting the A&D community with real options

ABOUT SPEC-09 BY JEFFREY COURT

Jeffrey Court offers decorative designer tiles to the commercial hospitality markets, giving architects, interior designers, and builders a variety of design and material options. Spec-09 consists of fashion-forward designs using superior quality material fit for high-traffic spaces. Materials such as natural stone, glass, and porcelain provide a high-end look and feel and fit a variety of styles. We are committed to delivering extraordinary service with fully stocked products, ready to ship. Visit jeffreycourt.com/spec-09 for more.

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court offers a wide selection of decorative tile options that are fully stocked and job pack ready, meeting the most challenging of project timelines without hesitation or delay, regionally or nationally. Thirty years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers, by offering the widest selection of fashion forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects, interior designers, and builders. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in-stock and ready to ship within 48 hours. Visit jeffreycourt.com for more.