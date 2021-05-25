Groups360 Launches Direct Booking Solution for Groups with Omni Hotels & Resorts

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groups360 today announced the launch of GroupSync Engage, the hospitality industry’s first integrated direct booking solution for groups, at Omni Hotels & Resorts. Through GroupSync, anyone booking a meeting or event will be able to instantly book group rooms and meeting space online beginning with Omni’s four managed Dallas-based hotels and extending to almost all properties in North America by end of summer of 2021.

GroupSync Engage is reshaping the hospitality industry in a way that makes booking groups simple, transparent and efficient for both hotels and meeting/event planners. Omni is the first major brand and noninvestor to sign up for the technology.

“ We take great pride in being innovators in the meetings and events industry, so we jumped at the opportunity to adopt paradigm-shifting technology destined to change the way hotels have been booking groups,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “ We’re dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for meeting professionals and their guests, which is why all of our hotels have ample programming across outlets so that guests can enjoy their stay outside of the business setting, too. At an Omni, it’s not just another convention or work trip.”

Omni and GroupSync Engage offer real-time availability and group rates so that planners can book guest rooms, meeting space or both, as well as food and beverage, and audio-visual equipment — all completely online. Simplifying booking eases the planner’s workload and frees up hotel staff and crucial resources at a critical time in the industry’s recovery.

“ Omni is an important brand to feature in the GroupSync direct booking marketplace, as these properties embody not only luxury experiences but also the highest standard of service for meeting planners,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. “ As meeting specialists, Omni staff will greatly benefit from how GroupSync Engage automates group bookings for smaller meetings, giving them back invaluable time to focus on larger, more complex events.”

Meeting planners can visit groups360.com to tour the technology and gain access to the GroupSync platform.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has more than 50 properties in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with a combined total of approximately 21,000 rooms.

About Groups360

Groups360 was created with a singular goal — to empower meeting planners by bringing innovation, transparency and simplicity to the decades-old problem of booking groups. The company’s integrated technology solution, GroupSync™, enables suppliers to distribute inventory, engage with planners, and optimize group revenue. GroupSync also equips planners to search and shop hotels worldwide and to book rooms and space directly, online or through a simplified RFP process. GroupSync is the first distribution channel to offer online booking for both group hotel rooms and meeting space.

Groups360 has offices in Nashville, London and Singapore. Learn more at groups360.com.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 21 iconic golf courses and multiple short courses, 24 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.