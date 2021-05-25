Tetra Tech Expands International Development Management Consulting Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that The Kaizen Company (Kaizen) has joined its international development practice. Kaizen is an industry leader in development advisory and management consulting services with more than 150 staff globally, offering a suite of innovative tools that support advanced solutions in health, education, governance, peace and stability, and sustainable economic growth.

“Tetra Tech has developed and applied innovative and scalable solutions for our clients in the international development sector for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of Kaizen enables us to expand our management consulting capabilities and Tetra Tech Delta technologies to further enhance economic growth and prosperity in developing countries worldwide.”

Kevin Wheeler, Kaizen CEO, said, “Our team is excited to join Tetra Tech and offer our clients the global expertise of one of the world’s leading international development providers. Sharing Tetra Tech’s values of entrepreneurship and innovation, together we can build multidisciplinary teams to deliver greater value to our clients and provide new opportunities for our employees.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Kaizen is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About The Kaizen Company

Based in Washington, D.C., The Kaizen Company provides innovative, scalable solutions that address emerging market challenges and opportunities in developing countries worldwide. For more information about The Kaizen Company, please visit thekaizencompany.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.