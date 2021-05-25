Exasol Becomes Carbon Neutral with Planetly

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has partnered with Planetly, a technology start-up on a mission to help build a carbon neutral economy, as part of Exasol’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and reducing the impact of its operations on the environment. In the first few months of the partnership, Exasol has already been certified as carbon neutral for 2019, meaning the company offset 100 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions (CO₂) for all operations that year. Exasol is already working on achieving carbon neutrality for 2020, as well as reviewing practices, processes, and policies for the company globally to reduce emissions across the board.

Exasol now officially supports three high-quality carbon offsetting projects located in Borneo, Peru and Cambodia, all of which have been certified by the Gold Standard or the VCS Standard and contribute to different UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The projects include REDD + Rainforest Project, Borneo, Amazon Rainforest Protection Project, Peru and Rainforest Protection Project, Cambodia. Through these projects, Exasol has been certified as carbon neutral for 2019.

“At Exasol, we transform the way people use data and we believe in doing the right thing. We are creative and forward-thinking in the way we develop our product and the way we engage with the communities and the environment we operate in,” said Mathias Golombek, CTO and Green Team Ambassador at Exasol. “We want our impact to be positive and sustainable, so we are fully committed to improving our emissions and finding ways for our company’s practices to be more sustainable across the board. Today’s news is just part of Exasol’s larger commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

Exasol’s Green Team, led by an Environmental Officer, is responsible for reviewing all processes and programs across the company to identify new ways to further reduce emissions and be more sustainable in its business practices. Exasol’s priority is reducing its carbon footprint as much as possible to limit the impact of its operations on the environment, while continuing to offset unavoidable emissions via certified REDD+ projects.

Working together with Planetly, Exasol carried out a carbon footprint analysis for 2019, which covered direct and energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and 2), as well as emissions generated in the value chain by service providers and purchased products and services (Scope 3). For the calculation, the operational boundaries included the consumption of energy, waste, water in office buildings, employee commuting and business trips, equipment (capital goods), and consumables. In addition, the external service providers, cloud-based servers, online interaction, events and postage were also included in the scope of the analysis. As with many companies in the software and IT industry, a large share of the footprint comes from Scope 3 emissions that occur outside the organization, for example, via external service providers.

For more information on Exasol’s CSR program, please visit: www.exasol.com/corporate-social-responsibility/.

