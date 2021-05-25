Two UBS Advisors in San Diego Named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisors List

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in San Diego have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Courtney Liddy of the Downtown office and Kalyn Maher Walker of the Carmel Valley San Diego office.

“We are proud that these accomplished advisors have been recognized to this prestigious list," said Chris Marsh, San Diego Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Both Courtney and Kalyn provide their clients with the highest level of expert financial advice and both have been named to this list several times. It’s truly gratifying to see them acknowledged for their long-standing dedication to clients.”

Courtney is a Managing Director at UBS and she and her team serve the diverse and dynamic needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, and businesses. Courtney ranked #59 on this year’s list of 1,000 female advisors and has been recognized by Forbes since 2019 for her commitment to clients. Courtney serves on the national board of Humble Design, which furnishes homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness and has been an active member of charities such as ROCK and the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports injured veterans, first responders, and their families. She is FINRA-registered in 24 states and holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC℠) designation.

Kalyn is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) and holds Series 7 and 66 FINRA securities licenses, registered in 21 states, as well the State of California Insurance License. Kalyn and her team focus on advising families on multigenerational wealth planning. She has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list every year since 2019. She and her family are actively involved in supporting the Special Olympics and The Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad.

This year's list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

