Majesco to Help Cigna Accelerate Digital Transformation and Supplemental Health Solutions Growth Strategy

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that they will work with Cigna to accelerate the global health service company’s digital transformation and growth strategy as their cloud IT vendor within supplemental health.

”We are delighted to extend our partnership with Cigna to help them create a next generation foundation to transform their business and accelerate their growth strategy,” stated Prateek Kumar, EVP for Majesco. “ The L&A group and benefits market is ripe for growth, with more employers looking to offer supplemental benefits for employees particularly given the experience over the last year. Our platform will provide the capabilities Cigna needs not only for today, but also in the future with our forward thinking focus on our solutions. We look forward to our partnership and their successful initial implementation.”

Following Cigna’s divesture of its group life and disability insurance businesses, Cigna remains committed to focusing on its supplemental health solutions business to help drive growth while providing clients and customers with solutions to make health care more affordable, predictable, and simple. The initial lines of business in focus are group accidental injury, critical illness, and hospital care.

“ Equipping our supplemental health business with a new digital operating model underpinned by a next generation core platform will enable us to best serve current and future customers,” said Marc Jeffreys, head of supplemental health solutions at Cigna. “ Majesco L&A and Group Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer® will enable us to transform our business by enabling integration across the enterprise, improving operational efficiencies, gaining speed to market for new products and driving competitive advantage in the rapidly changing supplemental health marketplace.”

About Majesco

Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate, and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling, and personal. Over 190 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A, and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing, or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer® P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer® L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); L&A Insurance Data & Analytics Platform, Digital1st® Insurance with Digital1st® Engagement, Digital1st® EcoExchange, and Digital1st® Platform – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, P&C Insurance Data & Analytics Platform, including an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.