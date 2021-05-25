RoadSync Customers Can Now Pay with WEX Cards

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, and RoadSync, a digital payment platform for the freight and transportation industry, announced today the addition of WEX’s EFS and Fleet One payment solutions (WEX OTR) to RoadSync’s digital payments platform, RoadSync Checkout.

By using RoadSync Checkout, the process of paying accessorial and freight handling fees is simplified. With RoadSync, warehouses, distribution centers and lumpers across the U.S. are able to seamlessly accept WEX OTR as a payment. Similarly, heavy truck repair, towing and maintenance shops using RoadSync Checkout can now include WEX OTR payments as an accepted payment type for their roadside and in-shop services.

“Automating payments is really important to our customers when it comes to efficiency and cash flow,” says Robin Gregg, CEO, RoadSync. “Partnering with WEX has created a faster, easier payment process for warehouses, repair shops and truck drivers while allowing them to use their preferred payment method.”

“We’re always looking for more ways to make payments easier and more convenient for our cardholders. The addition of our cards to RoadSync Checkout was a customer request,” says Karl Kelley, vice president of merchant services, Global Fleet, WEX. “We listened and now RoadSync customers will have more ways to use WEX OTR while maintaining the same level of security and control they count on.”

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel and health. WEX has offices in more than 10 countries and employs more than 5,200 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer approximately 16 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in travel and corporate solutions was $20.9 billion in 2020 and was processed in over 20 currencies; our health division provides consumer-directed healthcare technology and services, and reached an estimated 34.3 million U.S. consumers as of March 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About RoadSync

RoadSync is the digital financial platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business, dramatically reducing payment processing time and maximizing revenue collection. RoadSync offers payment products for warehouses, trucks/carriers, and repair/tow merchants, integrating and automating the financial systems fueling the logistics industry.