Openreach Boosts Connectivity Services for UK Carriers with Ciena

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Openreach, the UK’s leading digital network provider, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Routing & Switching and WaveLogic Ai- based coherent optical platforms to efficiently increase network capacity and improve network performance for its customers. Openreach is also using Ciena’s Managed Services, which underpin the end-to-end network deployment, service rollout, and ongoing management and technical support.

Peter Bell, Openreach’s Director of Network Technology, said: “Our customers require agile networks and customizable solutions to meet demand and manage costs. Ciena’s solutions make it possible for us to deliver faster, more agile, resilient services for our customers in a shorter timeframe – and will help us meet increasing bandwidth needs aligned with our recently-announced plans to expand our FTTP footprint to 25 million premises by 2026.”

Openreach is leveraging Ciena’s Routing & Switching family of products (including the 3928, 5160, 5164 and 5171) to deliver OSEA Filter Connect Lite, a hub-and-spoke based solution that provides multiple 10GbE/100GbE links into a low-power, small footprint aggregation point at key network locations. With OSEA Filter Connect Lite, Openreach customers can scale the offering to expand capacity and incorporate future network features to adapt to changing user demands and connectivity needs driven by the increase in home and remote working. Additionally, Openreach’s OSEA 6500 MUX product, which is powered by Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai coherent optical technology, offers high-bandwidth wavelength connectivity that can scale from 100Gbps to a maximum capacity of 400Gbps per card over a single optical wavelength.

The network solutions will be maintained by Ciena, as part of its Managed Services offering, to help Openreach customers roll out new connectivity solutions for enterprise customers more quickly and efficiently. The combined teams of network experts from Ciena and Openreach will remotely monitor network conditions and correct issues as needed, ensuring a robust and highly available service offering.

“Digital transformation was already underway, but years of progress have taken place in months as a result of the recent dramatic rise in remote work and learning. By adding adaptability and scalability to its offerings, Openreach is helping its customers meet the increased demand for improved digital connectivity with high-bandwidth 400G services to carrier and content provider customers across the UK,” said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International at Ciena.

