Google Ecosystem Leaders Cloudbakers and Qwinix Join Forces with Growth Equity Investment from Sunstone Partners

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on tech-enabled cloud services companies, announced it is merging Google ecosystem-leaders Cloudbakers LLC and Qwinix Technologies, Inc. in a combination that will create one of the largest Google Cloud-focused partners in the Google ecosystem. Cloudbakers, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has been a Sunstone portfolio company since its growth capital investment in late 2020.

Headquartered in Denver, Qwinix is a cloud-native consultancy on a mission to help companies engineer a brighter future. Driven by a distinguished engineering core, Qwinix works with clients to modernize their infrastructure, develop powerful digital experiences and strategically adopt innovative cloud solutions.

Backed by Sunstone, the combined entity will provide an end-to-end experience for professional and managed services for both Google Workspace and the Google Cloud Platform. Michael Biggee, co-founder and managing director at Sunstone, said, “ Sunstone is an active investor in the Cloud Services space and is excited to partner with Cloudbakers and Qwinix to further invest in the team and help support the continued growth of the combined company.”

“ We are looking forward to collaborating with the incredible team at Cloudbakers to create the single best ecosystem partner for Google and the mid-market and enterprise customers that live inside the Google Cloud environment,” said Darshan Puttannaiah, founder and CEO of Qwinix. “ We believe this combination is a huge win for both companies’ clients, and we are excited to leverage Sunstone’s depth of sector intelligence as we invest in the growth of the new platform.”

“ Stronger together, the combination of Cloudbakers and Qwinix will provide an unmatched breadth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm for all Google’s Cloud offerings,” said Mitch Greenwald, founder and CEO of Cloudbakers. “ We expect to quickly deploy the largest professional services team in the Google Cloud ecosystem as more and more organizations look to move from Traditional IT to full-cloud implementations.”

Uniting the Cloudbakers and Qwinix teams will make available to their combined client base of more than 300 organizations a full suite of relevant services, including cloud infrastructure modernization, data infrastructure modernization, DevOps transformations, cloud native application development, and a full suite of cloud-managed services, data analytics and Google Workspace. The combined business will have more than 225 team members and will have offices in Denver, Chicago, Costa Rica and India, as well as a talent-driven remote workforce. The company will continue normal operations in their current locations.

Eric Rosenkranz, Director, Americas Partnerships at Google Cloud, said, “ Both Qwinix and Cloudbakers deliver expertise and value for organizations across multiple industries and Google Cloud services, and we're excited to continue our work together on behalf of customers."

Transaction terms were not disclosed. Drake Star Partners and East Los Capital served as strategic advisors to Sunstone Partners on the Qwinix investment. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP acted as Sunstone’s legal counsel.

About Cloudbakers

Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner that has been helping organizations successfully migrate to cloud technologies for nearly a decade. Being one of only a few Google Cloud Premier Partners, their mix of 50% tech skills and 50% people skills means they bring together custom solutions and side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technology is a difference maker for any business– that’s what Cloudbakers is here to help with. They bring the cloud down to earth. http://www.cloudbakers.com

About Qwinix

Qwinix is a cloud-native consultancy firm and Google Cloud Platform Partner. The firm focuses on digital transformation enablement with a leading-edge suite of engineering and cloud solutions. Founded in 2012, Qwinix is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with facilities in India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.qwinix.io

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that makes majority and minority investments in technology-enabled services and software businesses. Recently recognized Inc.’s 2020 PE 50 founder-friendly private equity firms for entrepreneurs, the firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $800 million of committed capital to its first two funds. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com