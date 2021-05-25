Dayton Housing Authority, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Residents

DAYTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Dayton Housing Authority is proud to announce a new initiative with Cincinnati Bell Inc. to provide complimentary high-speed Internet to approximately 143 residents in its housing community in Dayton.

In partnership with the Dayton Housing Authority, Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity Smart City program will provide free Internet connectivity via WiFi to the residents of Jamestown Village, a 45-unit affordable housing community in Dayton, Kentucky. The Cincinnati Bell WiFi network will deliver Internet speeds that support remote learning, remote work, and telehealth applications for residents of Jamestown Village.

“ We are extremely excited to have the ability to offer this service to the residents of the Dayton Housing Authority,” said Gordon Henry, executive director of the Dayton Housing Authority. “ It has become even more obvious during the pandemic that accessibility is absolutely vital in today’s world. The goal is to improve the quality of life for our residents, and we hope that this will be a building block for more projects and enhancements to come to our housing community.”

Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity practice has announced similar partnerships with organizations including the Housing Authority of Covington and Greater Dayton Premier Management over the past year. UniCity also has Smart City partnerships with the City of Wyoming, City of Fairborn, City of Covington, Dayton’s Oregon District, Village of Lockland, Montgomery County, City of Loveland, and Boone County.

Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment & Communications business, said these partnerships align with Cincinnati Bell’s commitment to increasing digital equity in the markets it serves.

“ Digital equity ultimately comes down to providing universal access and opportunity through connectivity,” Praeter said. “ As a result of the partnership we’re announcing today, more Dayton Housing Authority residents will have access to educational tools, job opportunities, and health-care resources.”

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.