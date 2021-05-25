Worldwide Clinical Trials And Trialbee Partner To Boost Recruitment, Optimize Timelines, And Reduce Time To Market

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & MALMÖ, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc., (Worldwide) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), and Trialbee, a patient matching and enrollment company, today announced they are teaming up to streamline patient recruitment for clinical trials globally.

The two fast-growing organizations will combine global trial infrastructure, therapeutic expertise, and proven recruitment capabilities with innovative technology, real-world data, and nurse call center qualification. The partnership will improve trial sponsors’ ability to match and enroll eligible clinical trial participants globally.

“This collaboration benefits the industry by optimizing clinical development timelines and benefits patients through faster time to market for needed medications,” said Matt Walz, CEO, Trialbee. “By combining the global development expertise of Worldwide Clinical Trials with our global patient matching and enrollment platforms, this partnership will lower costs and speed clinical trial timelines with innovative patient matching and enrollment capabilities.”

Increasingly complex clinical study designs and the growing demand for larger and more diverse patient pools have made it harder to find and retain eligible clinical trial participants. These are expensive problems, especially for Worldwide’s target market. Among small and midsized pharma and biotechs:

Over 50% of regulated clinical trials fail to meet planned enrollment targets, risking study data quality and development timelines. 1

Trends in protocol designs have contributed to a major decline in patient recruitment and retention across disease conditions, resulting in longer clinical trial cycle times. 57% of participants in Phase II and 36% of participants in Phase III trials across all therapeutic areas fail screening and randomization.2

Together, Worldwide and Trialbee will tailor services to bring down the cost of drug development by matching, enrolling, and engaging motivated, qualified clinical trial participants who are representative of the diverse global population.

Small to midsized pharma and biotech sponsors rate Worldwide highly for its flexible approach and deep appreciation of the pathophysiological mechanisms, innovative clinical trial designs, operations rigor, and global scale needed to move the industry forward.

Through its new partnership, Worldwide’s customers will now have the additional benefit of Trialbee’s advanced data science to optimize protocol design and site selection and transform patient identification, enrollment, and engagement.

“Worldwide’s vision is to be the world’s best midsized CRO – with the focus, global scale, and scientific and medical expertise that small and midsized pharma and biotechs deserve in a development partner,” said Peter Benton, president and COO, Worldwide Clinical Trials. “Now, with our collaboration with Trialbee, we’re thrilled to offer them access to advanced data science. This, in turn, will help us transform patient recruitment, optimize clinical development timelines, and reduce the time to market.”

Trialbee Hive™ incorporates global access to real-world data and data science to match the most appropriate study participants while ensuring proper population representation. Once matched, interested patients are qualified by an online prequalification process followed by a video or phone-based interview through Trialbee’s nurse call center.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials employs 2,000+ professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, and Asia-Pacific. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences CROs – in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase, post-approval, and real-world evidence, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services.

With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, general medicine, oncology, and rare diseases. We never compromise on science or safety. We’re never satisfied with the status quo. We’re the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive™ operationalizes real-world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with sponsors, CROs, and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

