It’s Time to Celebrate the Students! Nevada Virtual Academy Class of 2021 Never Stopped Moving Forward     

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year like no other, Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA), an online public school serving 6-12 students throughout the state since 2007, will celebrate its graduates with a drive-thru commencement ceremony.

The drive-thru ceremonies will be Thursday, May 27th and Friday, May 28th. In this age of COVID, the school will schedule individual time slots for students to be recognized by staff in-person. There is no requirement or obligation to attend.

“While other schools may have struggled with online learning throughout the year, NVVA never missed a day of instruction, which kept our students motivated, excited, and moving forward,” said NVAA Head of School Dr. Yolanda Hamilton. “Their achievements deserve to be widely celebrated, and we’re happy to provide a range of solutions to help all our NVVA families.”

This year, NVVA will graduate 221 students. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Nevada and beyond, including University of Nevada, Las Vegas; University of Nevada, Reno: College of Southern Nevada; and Arizona State University.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

NVVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

NVVA are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHEN: Graduation Ceremony – Thursday, May 27th and Friday, May 28th, 2021

About Nevada Virtual Academy

Nevada Virtual Academy (NVVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority that serves students in grades 6 through 12. As part of the Nevada public school system, NVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about NVVA, visit nvva.k12.com.