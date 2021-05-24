Beanstalk, an Innovative Indoor Vertical Farm Startup, to Expand Production in Fairfax County and Grow by 29 Jobs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Beanstalk, an indoor vertical farming startup, will create 29 new jobs and invest more than $2 million to expand production and relocate within Fairfax County.

The company’s new facility in the Town of Herndon will produce pesticide-free leafy greens and specialty herbs year-round using proprietary hydroponic growing technology, achieving annual sales of more than $5 million in three years. Beanstalk sells its salad mixes and herbs through national grocery retailers, Northern Virginia farmers markets, and in its on-site retail store.

“As a hub for innovation of all kinds, Fairfax County is an ideal location for Beanstalk’s innovative indoor farm facility,” said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “By utilizing its hydroponic growing technology in a larger space, Beanstalk will be able to produce even more pesticide-free greens year-round. The FCEDA congratulates the company on its expansion plans in Fairfax County.”

Founders Mike and Jack Ross have notable engineering experience and a keen interest in the local food movement and solving problems of the modern food system. “Being ‘Virginia Grown’ ourselves, we are excited to be bringing new technology to the industry and new jobs to our home state,” said Mike Ross.

“We are always looking for innovative investments to move our economy forward in Fairfax County,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay. “Beanstalk’s new facility will not only bring new jobs to the community, but it also is a creative solution to using advancements in technology to increase access to fresh food options.”

