World Women's Sport Commercial Landscape Report 2021 with a Focus on Athlete Brand Partnerships and Case Studies for Nike and Sam Kerr & Rolex vs Hublot - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--()--The "Commercial Development of Women's Sport - Athlete Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis into the changing commercial landscape of women's sport with a specific focus on athlete brand partnerships

With the growing profile of numerous athletes within the women's sporting landscape, there is increasing evidence that athletes are becoming a viable commercial option for sponsoring brands, with the growth in athlete endorsement deals and unique women's sport partnerships highlighting the commercial opportunities women's sport represents.

Key Highlights

  • Global analysis
  • Growth in partnerships, athlete sponsorship values, respective viability of each sporting/geographical market
  • Brand comparison analyses

Scope

  • The report analyses the landscape of athlete partnerships across a range of sports, breaking down which geographical and sporting markets are the most committed in terms of spend and deal volume.
  • The report also considers case studies of specific partnerships and brand comparisons between competing brands

Reasons to Buy

  • Insight into the commercial development of women's sport, with a focus on the athlete landscape

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sector Analysis

  • Sectors
  • Brands
  • Location
  • Case Study: Nike and Sam Kerr
  • Case Study: Rolex vs Hublot

3. Market Analysis

  • Top 20 Athletes
  • Location Breakdown
  • Sport Breakdown
  • Deal Volume Growth

4. Tennis

5. Golf

6. Soccer

7. MMA

8. Athletics

9. Other

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Nike
  • adidas
  • Visa
  • Rolex
  • Hublot
  • Puma
  • Wilson
  • Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9au9g

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900