World Women's Sport Commercial Landscape Report 2021 with a Focus on Athlete Brand Partnerships and Case Studies for Nike and Sam Kerr & Rolex vs Hublot - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Commercial Development of Women's Sport - Athlete Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis into the changing commercial landscape of women's sport with a specific focus on athlete brand partnerships

With the growing profile of numerous athletes within the women's sporting landscape, there is increasing evidence that athletes are becoming a viable commercial option for sponsoring brands, with the growth in athlete endorsement deals and unique women's sport partnerships highlighting the commercial opportunities women's sport represents.

Key Highlights

Global analysis

Growth in partnerships, athlete sponsorship values, respective viability of each sporting/geographical market

Brand comparison analyses

Scope

The report analyses the landscape of athlete partnerships across a range of sports, breaking down which geographical and sporting markets are the most committed in terms of spend and deal volume.

The report also considers case studies of specific partnerships and brand comparisons between competing brands

Reasons to Buy

Insight into the commercial development of women's sport, with a focus on the athlete landscape

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sector Analysis

Sectors

Brands

Location

Case Study: Nike and Sam Kerr

Case Study: Rolex vs Hublot

3. Market Analysis

Top 20 Athletes

Location Breakdown

Sport Breakdown

Deal Volume Growth

4. Tennis

5. Golf

6. Soccer

7. MMA

8. Athletics

9. Other

10. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Nike

adidas

Visa

Rolex

Hublot

Puma

Wilson

Volkswagen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9au9g