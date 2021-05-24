World Women's Sport Commercial Landscape Report 2021 with a Focus on Athlete Brand Partnerships and Case Studies for Nike and Sam Kerr & Rolex vs Hublot - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Commercial Development of Women's Sport - Athlete Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An analysis into the changing commercial landscape of women's sport with a specific focus on athlete brand partnerships
With the growing profile of numerous athletes within the women's sporting landscape, there is increasing evidence that athletes are becoming a viable commercial option for sponsoring brands, with the growth in athlete endorsement deals and unique women's sport partnerships highlighting the commercial opportunities women's sport represents.
Key Highlights
- Global analysis
- Growth in partnerships, athlete sponsorship values, respective viability of each sporting/geographical market
- Brand comparison analyses
Scope
- The report analyses the landscape of athlete partnerships across a range of sports, breaking down which geographical and sporting markets are the most committed in terms of spend and deal volume.
- The report also considers case studies of specific partnerships and brand comparisons between competing brands
Reasons to Buy
- Insight into the commercial development of women's sport, with a focus on the athlete landscape
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Sector Analysis
- Sectors
- Brands
- Location
- Case Study: Nike and Sam Kerr
- Case Study: Rolex vs Hublot
3. Market Analysis
- Top 20 Athletes
- Location Breakdown
- Sport Breakdown
- Deal Volume Growth
4. Tennis
5. Golf
6. Soccer
7. MMA
8. Athletics
9. Other
10. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Nike
- adidas
- Visa
- Rolex
- Hublot
- Puma
- Wilson
- Volkswagen
