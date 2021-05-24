Ingram Micro Platform Now Delivering Amazon Web Services in Australia and New Zealand in Global Expansion Drive

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Cloud, a global cloud solutions aggregator, has announced that it is now distributing a full range of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services to its reseller network in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Ingram Micro Cloud, an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, announced its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in March this year. One of the central aims of the agreement is to drive the geographic reach and footprint of AWS and its partners globally. Within this global expansion, Ingram Micro Cloud is now delivering a complete portfolio of AWS cloud services to resellers in Australia and New Zealand, as part of a series of authorisations in 2021. Ingram Micro’s partners in ANZ will see new opportunities to meet customer needs using the cloud as a result of the SCA with AWS.

“The introduction of AWS to our cloud line-up is timely, as companies across New Zealand are currently accelerating their use of software, infrastructure and platform-as-a-service solutions,” said Barbara Kidd, Ingram Micro’s New Zealand Cloud General Manager. “By making AWS cloud services readily available on our platform, our partners can seamlessly build and deliver the best solutions for their customers.”

SMB partner Belton IT Nexus was one of the first partners to immediately take advantage of the new AWS offering out of Auckland. “Our company has come a long way, and we’ve been ready for more,” said Owen Casey, Technical Sales Analyst at Belton IT Nexus. “The ability to seamlessly transact AWS services through Ingram Micro Cloud and deliver AWS cloud solutions to our customers allows us to continually embrace the growth and transformation we face in today’s digital era and enables us to provide even greater value when solving our customers’ unique business problems.”

Trent Gomersall, Director of Cloud Services for Ingram Micro Australia, said, “Adding AWS cloud services to the Ingram Micro Cloud solution set delivers an immediate and powerful advantage to our resellers, allowing them to deliver solutions faster and maximise efficiency without the upfront investment. Our AWS certified teams can help a partner from pre-sales to delivery services—and everything in between—allowing partners to build and scale their business using AWS and meet the evolving needs of their customers.”

Additionally, the collaboration will see AWS and Ingram Micro Cloud work together to bolster Ingram Micro Cloud’s current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with over 100+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.

Ingram Micro Cloud also covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help AWS Partners build an AWS cloud practice through partner programmes like AWS Illuminate and ISV Activate, which provide end-to-end engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable Systems Integrator (SI) Partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) with their journey on the cloud.

Further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS business can be found here: https://now.ingrammicrocloud.com/aws.

