Regional Management Corp. Raises More than $120,000 in Support of the American Heart Association Upstate Heart Walk

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it raised more than $120,000 in support of the American Heart Association (AHA) Upstate Heart Walk through its community outreach program, Regional Reach. The company participated in the walk, which was held virtually this year, on Saturday, April 24, and held wellness challenges in the weeks leading up to the event to inspire healthy habits within the community.

“Our team is beyond grateful for the continued commitment from Regional Finance,” said Margaret Stegall, Director of Development for the Upstate AHA. “Because of its generous contributions, we are able to fund our life-saving mission to end heart disease and stroke and continue meeting critical needs right here in the Upstate.”

Regional Management has ranked as the top fundraising team in the Upstate for two years running and is one of the top partners for AHA nationwide. Its continued success is attributable to the combined dedication and creativity of its headquarters team members in Upstate South Carolina, and its branch team members throughout the country. Many of the company’s business partners contributed generously to the AHA on behalf of Regional Management, as did its employees and customers. In total, more than 600 walkers across the loan provider’s 366 branches in 12 states participated in the Upstate Heart Walk.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to support the American Heart Association and the great work that they do,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management. “Giving back to the community is a vital piece of who we are, and we take pride in the collective work of our team members throughout the country and right here in the Upstate.”

Moved to a virtual setting this year due to COVID-19, the AHA Upstate Heart Walk allows members of the community to come together to engage in physical activity, honor survivors, and raise funds that support heart disease research. This year, the AHA introduced Heart Walk Week, a new tradition in the days leading up to the walk with daily exercises and themed activities designed to inspire participants to maintain healthy lifestyles beyond the one-day event.

Learn more about the AHA and how you can get involved here.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 366 branch locations across 12 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of April 2021. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.