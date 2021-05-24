Utz & Ferrara to Partner on New Sweet & Salty Snack Food Variety Packs

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Utz Brands, Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with Ferrara®, a related company of the Ferrero Group, to create new and exciting snack food variety packs. Responding to the growing consumer demand for variety packs, this partnership aligns category leaders with iconic brand portfolios and significant retail reach capabilities, a powerful combination.

According to consumer research, more than 60 percent of consumers prefer sweet and salty varieties in a multi-pack, yet currently only 16 percent of available multi-packs offer that variety.1 The Ferrara and Utz partnership will work together to create delicious variety packs to satisfy those consumer needs.

In January of 2022, the Ferrara and Utz partnership will launch a diverse portfolio of different sized snack variety packs, competitively priced with suggested retail prices ranging from $4.99 to $12.99. The variety packs will include a range of indulgent sweet and salty snack foods, such as cookies, pretzels, cheeseballs, popcorn and more – there’s something for everyone with these variety packs!

“We are excited to partner with Ferrara on a range of new Sweet & Salty Mix variety packs! Through the snack variety packs we mutually create, we’ll place tens of millions of Utz Brand packages into the hands of consumers across the United States, further accelerating the geographic expansion of Utz Brands. When consumers try our snacks, they repeat purchase at high rates, and we look forward to the exposure and incremental brand trial this will bring to Utz. Aligning Ferrara®, Keebler®, Mother’s® and Utz® is a winning combination, and there’s more in store for this creative and powerful partnership,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Brands, Inc.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to innovate with the consumer in mind, and so we are very excited to partner with Utz and break into the Sweet & Salty category to leverage our expertise in growing storied brands like Keebler and Mother’s cookies and pair that with Utz’s experience in potato chips, pretzels and more,” said Natalie Hagstrom, General Manager, Cookies at Ferrara. “With our respective diverse portfolios of products, both brands are poised to fuel future innovations in the space.”

Utz Brand snack foods are sold in leading retailers across the U.S. as well as on-line at the Utz On-Line Store. And join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks or @FerraraUSA on Facebook and Twitter, and tell us if you are a little more sweet or salty today!

#SWEETANDSALTY

Source: 1 IRI, 52 weeks ending December 2020, OTG Multipacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, On The Border® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit http://www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to the Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH’S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at https://www.ferrarausa.com

