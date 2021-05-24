KBRA Releases ESG Research — Cybersecurity and Credit Risk

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research focused on the increased exposure to cybersecurity risk that corporates, financial institutions, and government issuers face, as well as the potential credit implications. Through our research, we have developed potential questions to assess the quality of an issuer’s cybersecurity systems, which are included at the end of this report.

Assessing an issuer’s management performance and capability has long held a prominent role within KBRA’s credit process. In KBRA’s view, it is important for an issuer’s management team to understand its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk profile to mitigate or capitalize on relevant ESG risks and opportunities. KBRA has identified a subset of the most common ESG factors that can be credit-relevant for corporate, financial, and government issuers. These risks include, but are not limited to, stakeholder preferences and reputational risk, climate risk, and cybersecurity risk.

