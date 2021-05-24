SportsCare Physical Therapy to Add Four New Locations at Black Bear Sports Group Ice Arenas

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is proud to announce that they have agreed to terms with East Hanover, NJ based SportsCare Physical Therapy to open physical therapy spaces on site at their Aspen Ice Arena, Randolph, NJ; Jersey Shore Ice Arena, Wall, NJ; Howell Ice Arena, Howell, NJ; and Skylands Ice World, Stockholm, NJ facility locations. The partnership includes significant branding and marketing as the official Physical Therapy provider in each of the facilities, highlighted by facility naming rights for the Randolph NJ location, which will now be known as SportsCare Arena.

“We are honored to be partnered with Black Bear Sports Group, the largest owner/operator of ice arenas in the country,” said SportsCare Owner Ron Lombardi. “We look forward to providing value added services to the athletes and families at all four locations.”

“SportsCare is the leader in their field and a mainstay in the New Jersey market,” said Black Bear Sports Group Founder and CEO, Murry Gunty. “We appreciate Ron Lombardi’s confidence in our facilities and our operating team, and are thrilled with the leading-edge offerings for physical therapy and athletic training they will be providing to our customers.”

About SportsCare Physical Therapy - When you have experienced an injury as a result of playing a sport, being on the job, or being involved in a vehicle accident, trust the caring team at SportsCare Physical Therapy to help you recover. Our licensed therapists are experienced in many innovative techniques to help restore your function and return you to your previous level of performance. Since 1997, SportsCare Physical Therapy has been providing high-quality physical therapy and sports medicine services. We maintain a staff of dedicated therapists who are licensed and certified as well as professional athletic trainers. Each of our facilities offers state-of-the-art rehabilitation technology, including the latest testing and exercise equipment. SportsCare is a proud partner and sponsor to the NY Rangers and NY Red Bulls. For more, go to https://sportscare1.com/

About Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. - Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. is a privately held company formed by Murry Gunty and Blackstreet Capital Holdings, LLC in 2015 that seeks investments in sports and entertainment facilities, teams and youth sports events. Black Bear arenas are clean and professionally managed and offer world-class recreational programs. Black Bear focuses on ice arenas in metropolitan areas with compelling demographics, markets with a National Hockey League club presence and arenas with existing youth hockey clubs. Black Bear has the ability to acquire healthy and stable arenas, but also to turn around under-managed or under-performing facilities. The largest owner/operator of ice rinks in the U.S., Black Bear’s footprint totals 25 facilities across the United States with 47 sheets of indoor ice, three indoor turf fields, 15 youth hockey clubs, one youth hockey league, the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the National Girls Hockey League and three Junior “A” hockey franchises in the United States Hockey League, North American Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League. For more, go to http://www.blackbearsportsgroup.com/