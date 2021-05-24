Waitr and Potbelly Corporation Join Forces in New Partnership

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with Potbelly Corporation, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop. Customers of Waitr and Bite Squad can now order their favorite foods from 46 Potbelly Sandwich Shops across Minneapolis and Texas and have it delivered for the first time using the popular apps.

During the first quarter of 2021, Waitr has strengthened its market presence in the on-demand delivery sector, adding a multitude of national brands like Potbelly and delivery-only "virtual" restaurant concepts to its platform. In addition to bolstering restaurant selection, Waitr has also expanded its delivery reach in many of its top regions, launching in new underserved cities and towns.

“Both Waitr and Potbelly Corporation emphasize the importance of exemplary service to our customers,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “In addition, we both focus on giving back to the local community, especially to those who are in need of help for the first time.”

Across the country, Potbelly is known as a comfy hangout with great vibes celebrating the local neighborhood. They serve simple ingredients done right – toasty warm sandwiches, craveable salads, delicious soup, fresh-baked cookies, and hand-dipped milkshakes. They have a “neighborhood shop” mentality that means getting to know their regular Potbellians (and their favorite sandwich and toppings).

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.