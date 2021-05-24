360 Clinic CEO Vince Tien Named to Alzheimer’s Orange County Board of Directors with Goal of Elevating Care and Conversation Within Local AAPI Community

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--360 Clinic, a physician-led organization and comprehensive network of community-based healthcare providers, is thrilled to announce CEO and Co-Founder Vince Tien has joined the Board of Directors for Alzheimer’s Orange County (AlzOC). Having spent the past year leading 360 Clinic at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 providing resources, testing, and care to underserved communities throughout Orange County, Tien adds a fresh perspective and first-hand experience to the Board’s ongoing commitment to serve and care for the more than 84,000 residents affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia-related illnesses. Tien plans to address how this disease deeply impacts Orange County’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

“It’s truly an honor to join such an impactful organization that supports local individuals and families suffering from this terrible, terminal illness,” said Vince Tien, CEO and Co-founder at 360 Clinic. “I wanted to partner with the Board to help care for people in my community and provide better access to the resources they need to understand how Alzheimer’s operates, how it will impact their loved ones and what they can do to improve and maintain the steadiest lifestyle possible throughout.

“The AAPI community, in particular, often has trouble speaking openly about this disease, despite how widely it has already impacted many of our families. I want to help spark a conversation within our community that encourages education, empathy, collaboration, and support whenever one of our loved ones is diagnosed.”

Born in Vietnam, Tien emigrated to the United States with his family at a young age. After seeing the unique medical care needs of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Southern California, particularly among its elders, Tien has been on a mission to give back to the AAPI community and help those who struggle to get the care they need from the current system.

Now, Tien joins 360 Clinic’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dung Trinh, as a fellow Asian-American representative on the Alzheimer’s Orange County Board of Directors. Tien plans to use his new position to empower the underserved local AAPI community impacted by Alzheimer’s to seek care, utilize all available resources, and lean into a healthy, collaborative conversation about this deadly disease. The overarching goal is to increase support, empathy, and community amongst those affected by it. Tien plans to work closely with local AAPI groups to help address these concerns, arrive at solutions, and work together to support patients and families in need.

“People often think the numbers reflect the true nature of how prevalent this disease is within the Asian community,” said Tien. “But the truth is, so many cases go unreported and undiagnosed. I believe that if we create a climate that helps open the door for more people to speak out, we’ll see more families getting the resources and care they need.”

Alzheimer's hits home for Tien and his family, who’ve been coping with his father’s recent diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia.

“It’s been hard on my family, as my mom still thinks his condition is curable. It’s been a very tough topic to address, even for myself. But I feel this will allow me to empathize with my fellow community members who are also struggling to come to terms with the progressive nature of this disease.”

Alzheimer’s Orange County has been OC’s center for Alzheimer’s disease resources since 1982, providing top-quality care and support services to the thousands of OC residents who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related illnesses. In 2020, the organization focused on providing COVID-19 resources, distributing over 65,000 masks to senior care homes, senior meal delivery services, hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, food pantries, and homeless shelters. They also conducted over 6,000 calls with people seeking resources to help care for someone living with dementia during the pandemic and connected more than 2,000 families to AlzOC social workers for direct support.

Tien is committed to a proactive approach to his position on Alzheimer’s Orange County’s Board of Directors.

“No matter what responsibilities I’m put in charge of, my mission remains the same: to provide all patients and their families the resources they need, regardless of their current caretaking circumstances,” said Tien.

About Alzheimer’s Orange County

Alzheimer’s Orange County provides programs and services, free of charge, to Orange County residents with Alzheimer’s and related dementia disorders, their families, caregivers, and the community. Alzheimer’s Orange County began as an independent 501c3 nonprofit in 1982, became a chapter of a national association in 1984, and in December 2015, became an independent nonprofit again with all fundraising going toward care, support, and research in Orange County, Calif. Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative illness that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. Alzheimer’s Orange County is located at 2515 McCabe, Irvine, 92614. More information can be found at http://www.alzoc.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 1-844-HELP-ALZ

About 360 Clinic:

360 Clinic is a minority-owned, physician-led organization that offers a continuum of integrated healthcare services within its comprehensive network of community-based healthcare providers. Partnered with municipalities and Federal Agencies, 360 Clinic drives solutions via drive-through, walk-up, and mobile sites. To date, over 361,000 community members have been serviced with this model. 360 Clinic currently operates more than 50 access locations in Orange County and its surrounding cities, throughout Southern California and in Bremerton, Washington. 360 Clinic continues to expand its offerings and locations throughout California and the Western United States.