Paian IT Solutions selects Corent Technology’s ComPaaS™ to build continuous cloud optimization and modernization services

LOS ANGELES & LONDON & LEIPZIG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paian IT Solutions and Corent Technology announce the extension of their existing partnership, adding optimization and modernization of Microsoft Azure for customers using Corent Technology’s SurPaaS® ComPaaS™ platform.

Paian IT Solutions is a leading provider of state-of-the-art cloud services to the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. Paian has been working with Corent Technology for more than one year, using SurPaaS® MaaS™ to scan customer environments and help identify options for cloud adoption as part of broader digital transformation initiatives – all now accelerating and growing in demand due to increased remote working driven by Covid-19. Paian has extended this commitment to include SurPaaS® ComPaaS™ – Corent’s platform for continuous optimization and modernization of existing cloud architectures.

SurPaaS® is an end-to-end platform that allows leading Cloud Service Providers to take customers successfully through the entire cloud transformation journey. Beginning with assessment and discovery of existing IT systems, SurPaaS® provides feasibility and pricing information for the adoption of cloud services. It then automates the migration of legacy systems and provides ongoing optimization and modernization of workloads once in the cloud to ensure continued best practice and value for money.

Ronny Wittig, Managing Director at Paian, explained: “Corent Technology already gave us great tooling to help clients adopt cloud services. We chose to add their ComPaaS™ platform because this gave us ongoing added value for clients, providing ‘on the cloud’ capability for optimization and modernization, to add to the ‘before the cloud’ assessment and migration services we already provide.”

Feyzi Fatehi, Corent Technology CEO, said, “We are delighted to be working with Paian IT Solutions. Their vision for cloud adoption and continuous improvement matches our passion for developing SurPaaS® – the very best platform for cloud enablement and ongoing management.”

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimization, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware, among others.

For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About Paian IT Solutions GmbH

Paian IT Solutions GmbH is a professional partner for companies and institutions in the field of consulting and IT solutions. It was founded in February 2010. Based in our locations in Switzerland and Germany and always keeping in mind possibilities, opportunities and current trends, our experienced experts provide advice to medium-sized companies, public sector institutions as well as reputable enterprises in the German-speaking areas.

For more information about Paian IT Solutions, please visit www.paian-itsolutions.com/en.html, and to contact Paian please email info@paian-itsolutions.com.