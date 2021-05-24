Tata Technologies and Logility partner to provide digital transformation solutions for the global supply chain.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering, and product development digital services company.

In the new normal, enterprises are being challenged to mitigate the effects of supply chain disruptions, such as tackling supply-demand uncertainties, and maintaining continuity in the near term. Agility and resilience of supply chains along with proper demand planning are crucial for better transparency and concurrency for them to win in the marketplace. This collaboration will further augment Tata Technologies’ strong digital transformation capabilities across the product development value chain and strengthen the bouquet of supply chain solutions thereby helping Tata Technologies develop innovative solutions to address business challenges of the manufacturing industry and help them realize better products.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, said, “Tata Technologies with a vision of ‘engineering a better world’ enables the manufacturing industry to design, build, manage and realize better products. Through this global collaboration, we aim to further accelerate our customer’s digital transformation journey by offering targeted digital supply chain solutions that leverage our intimate understanding of the manufacturing industry and Logility’s solution portfolio.”

Keith Charron, COO, Logility, said, “Our collaboration with Tata Technologies will help businesses accelerate their digital transformation goals to achieve agility and resilience in their supply chains. We are excited to work with Tata Technologies and leverage their deep domain knowledge of the manufacturing industry to expand our global presence and help manufacturers address their supply chain challenges.”

About Tata Technologies:

Tata Technologies is a global engineering and product development digital services company focused on fulfilling its mission of helping the world drive, fly, build and farm by enabling manufacturing clients across the automotive, industrial machinery and aerospace verticals realize better products and drive efficiencies in their businesses, leading to the development of products which are better for the end customer, environment and society at large. For more information, visit www.tatatechnologies.com to check out our digital solutions portfolio, and also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the latest updates on our strategic initiatives.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

