Citi Retail Services and Tractor Supply Company Extend 20+ Year Credit Card Relationship

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company, America's largest operator of rural lifestyle retail stores, and Citi Retail Services, one of North America's largest and most experienced retail credit solution providers, announced today a multi-year extension of their long-standing credit card relationship.

The new agreement more closely aligns the two organizations in their desire to grow the program and provide cardholders a unique and rewarding “Life Out Here” experience. It also marks a continued commitment to further expand the Tractor Supply Company (TSC) Personal Credit Card portfolio, a key strategic area of focus that has realized significant growth in recent years.

"For more than 20 years, Citi Retail Services has served as a true partner to Tractor Supply, providing innovative credit programs and supporting company-wide growth,” said Kurt Barton, Tractor Supply’s Chief Financial Officer. “Looking ahead, we believe this renewal will bring even more value to our customers, while also fostering greater brand loyalty and driving sales during an exciting growth period for Tractor Supply.”

“We are incredibly proud to announce another multi-year extension of our credit card partnership with Tractor Supply Company,” said David Chubak, Head of Citi Retail Services. “This new agreement reinforces our shared commitment to enhance the customer experience with an increased focus on multi-channel benefits as we look to engage our next generation of customers.”

Citi Retail Services issues the TSC Personal Credit Card, which offers cardholders Preferred Plus status in TSC’s Neighbor’s Club, 5% back in rewards on qualifying purchases, and access to special financing. The two companies also offer the Tractor Supply Business card which provides both net and revolving terms for business customers.

Learn more about the Tractor Supply Personal Credit Card here: https://www.tractorsupply.com/credit.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.