Community 1st Credit Union Chooses Scienaptic for Quicker, Sharper AI-Powered Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Community 1st Credit Union has selected its AI-powered platform to enhance and augment its credit decisioning and underwriting capabilities for new and prospective members.

Initially founded in 1925, Community 1st Credit Union was the first credit union established in the state of Washington and is among the longest running credit unions in the U.S. With a focus and commitment towards community-based engagement and the financial well-being of its members, Community 1st has become a leading national provider of solar and other “green” financing through its ezSolarLoan division.

"We see the potential of Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decisioning platform,” said Bill Paulen, CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. “In addition to helping us make quicker and better lending decisions, Scienaptic’s solution will assist us in expanding our solar and green energy lending reach and lowering financing costs in the nationwide residential solar market. We are excited to get started and expect our borrowers will be delighted with their experience at Community 1st and ezSolarLoan.com."

"We are pleased to help Community 1st Credit Union provide increased credit availability to its members and reach more potential prospects," Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. "Scienaptic's powerful, adaptive AI will bolster Community 1st’s lending decisions, creating more approvals faster, all while strengthening member relationships and delivering an exceptional customer experience."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.