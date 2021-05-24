Paragonix Partners With Southwest Transplant Alliance to Provide Advanced Organ Preservation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies announced a partnership with Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) to provide advanced organ preservation technology as part of both organization’s ongoing work to save lives through organ donation and transplantation. Under this new partnership, Paragonix will provide the technology, clinical support and education on the advanced preservation capabilities delivered by the Paragonix SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System.

The Paragonix system is an FDA-cleared donor heart preservation system designed to ensure donor hearts are transported under optimal preservation conditions. Recently, at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation, a group of researchers presented an international multi-center study of 223 patients comparing the Paragonix SherpaPak CTS to traditional ice storage. The investigators found improved outcomes such as shortened intensive care unit (ICU) length-of-stay for patients receiving hearts preserved by the Paragonix system.

“This partnership is a real change to the way donor heart preservation technology can be deployed. STA brings world class surgical services and facilities, and together we believe we can enable access to this technology for more transplant centers,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO of Paragonix Technologies.

“STA’s organ recovery center – The Legacy Center – is a hub for innovation within our industry. We are committed to providing more healthy organs for transplant through partnerships like this one with Paragonix,” said President and CEO of Southwest Transplant Alliance Patti Niles.

About Southwest Transplant Alliance

Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) is a nonprofit organization based in Dallas, Texas, that saves lives by fulfilling the gifts of organ and tissue donation. Founded in 1974, STA has facilitated more than 35,000 organs for recovery and enhanced the lives of tens of thousands of people through tissue recovery. STA is among the largest of 58 federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and is accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). STA serves communities in North Texas, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Galveston, Midland/Odessa, Temple, Tyler and Wichita Falls. For more information, go to ORGAN.ORG

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies designs, produces, and markets organ preservation and transport devices that safeguard organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our award-winning devices mitigate risk in an otherwise high stakes environment. The Paragonix systems incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques in a novel suspension system to provide unprecedented physical and thermal protection. The Paragonix SherpaPak® Cardiac Transport System and the LUNGguard™ Donor Lung Preservation System are the only commercially available FDA-cleared and CE-marked hypothermic transport devices for heart and lung preservation. Paragonix is also developing transport devices for the liver, kidney and pancreas— designed to improve donor organ quality and extend donor organ preservation time.

