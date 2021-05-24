CACI Awarded $373 Million Contract to Provide Geospatial Intelligence Expertise to U.S. Special Operations Command

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded an eight year, single-award contract, with a ceiling value of $373 million, to provide geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) analysis expertise to U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

Under the contract, seasoned CACI intelligence experts will provide mission expertise, including full-lifecycle geospatial intelligence analytic support. Additionally, CACI system engineers will help maintain and evolve SOCOM’s intelligence information technology infrastructure.

Full lifecycle GEOINT expertise, a unique offering provided by CACI, will apply to all phases of processing intelligence, including the immediate reporting, corroboration, and contextualization of data. Meanwhile, CACI will update and maintain SOCOM’s geospatial architecture infrastructure and tools to ensure intelligence data is correctly and efficiently distributed to analysts.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is a proven partner for SOCOM, and has demonstrated it can dynamically support the command with the intelligence expertise it needs. CACI looks forward to applying the latest techniques in geospatial intelligence to support SOCOM’s global mission.”

