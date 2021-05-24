Missouri Virtual Academy Recognizes Class of 2021 with Senior Celebration

MACHESTOR, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a school year unlike any other, Missouri Virtual Academy (MOVA), a full-time online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state, will recognize the Class of 2021 with a senior celebration on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

The virtual celebration will bring together the 28 members of the Class of 2021 to recognize this important milestone. Students and MOVA staff will connect and reflect on the unique achievements they have reached during their time with online school.

“We want to recognize all of the hard work our graduating seniors have made to reach this moment,” said MOVA Head of School Steve Richards. “I hope that our senior celebration provides them with the recognition they deserve as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.”

Collectively, the Class of 2021 reports it has been accepted to technical schools, colleges and universities across the country, including: The University of Missouri, Southeast Missouri State University, Truman State University, and St. Louis Community College.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support medical needs or extracurricular pursuits. MOVA’s online platform gives students the ability to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment with an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Details of the senior celebration are as follows:

WHAT: Missouri Virtual Academy 2021 Senior Celebration

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 | 1:00 PM CST

WHERE: Live stream available upon request

About Missouri Virtual Academy

Missouri Virtual Academy is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12 with prior public-school enrollment the semester prior to enrollment. As part of the Grandview R-2 School District, MOVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about MOVA, visit mova.k12.com.