MANSCAPED™ Launches in Hairhouse, Australia’s Leading Hair & Beauty Destination

The Australian Bush is natural and wild. With MANSCAPED’s best-selling tools and coveted formulations, now at Hairhouse, your bush doesn’t have to be. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Down Under has never looked this good. The world’s premier and leading brand in below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, MANSCAPED™, announces its launch in Hairhouse, Australia’s destination for all things hair and beauty. As a pioneer in grooming innovation, MANSCAPED is dedicated to providing high-quality products that help consumers enhance their confidence - making the company a perfect match for Hairhouse. MANSCAPED’s best-selling tools and formulations will be available in all 110 Hairhouse locations across Australia beginning May 24, 2021.

“Australia was the very first international territory MANSCAPED launched in last year, and it’s been a strong market for us since day one,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “We’re excited to now offer our Australian consumers another way to get their hands on our top-rated tools and formulations through our retail partnership with Hairhouse, an unmatched brand within Australia’s beauty industry landscape.”

“We’re thrilled to be a trusted Australian retail partner of MANSCAPED,” said Tay Pappas, Hairhouse’s Chief Commercial Officer. “This brand represents an underserved male grooming category in Australia and speaks to customer-led innovation, which makes it the perfect addition to our extensive brand portfolio.”

Debuting at Hairhouse is a curated collection of the brand’s best-sellers and effortless essentials including:

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 ($139.99 AUD) - Expertly designed for below-the-waist grooming, this legendary trimmer features SkinSafe™ technology that helps reduce nicks, snags, and tugs.

Crop Preserver™ ($19.99 AUD) - A dual-action deodorant and moisturizer to keep your downstairs dry and comfortable all day long.

Crop Reviver™ ($19.99 AUD) - Infused with soothing aloe and witch hazel, this refreshing ball toner keeps high-friction areas cool, calm and protected.

Crop Cleanser™ ($16.99 AUD) - An all-in-one cleanser with aloe-vera and sea salt that leaves skin feeling clean, fresh and moisturized.

The Shears 2.0 ($29.99 AUD) - Keep your nails in tip-top shape with this luxury four-piece nail kit featuring tempered, rust-resistant stainless steel tools stored in a premium leather case.

The Weed Whacker™ ($59.99 AUD) - A revolutionary electric ear and nose hair trimmer engineered for maximum performance and comfort.

“Hairhouse has the market position and existing physical store network to ensure all Aussies now have access to MANSCAPED, with the service and advice they need to choose the right product for their needs. Our male customers already come to us for Piercing, Beard and Hair Care, and now with the addition of MANSCAPED we are truly able to meet all of their grooming requirements,” added Pappas.

Mates, the world is open and the time is now to get your hands on these grooming goods so you can look your sharpest and feel your best. To shop MANSCAPED’s superior selection of products, visit a Hairhouse location near you today.

About Hairhouse:

Beautiful hair can change history. At Hairhouse, we’ve proven just that. For nearly 30 years, this 100% family-owned company has become a part of the Australian beauty culture, pioneering the first uniquely combined expert hair salon and retail experience. Hairhouse began with two brothers and one big dream. From that day in 1992, when the doors of the first Hairhouse Warehouse opened, Hairhouse has successfully shaped and defined the possibilities that one fully-realised salon and retail destination offers. Throughout decades and across generations, Hairhouse has seen you through every hair trend, countless pioneering product launches, and the most significant revolutionary advances in styling. We are Australia’s largest employer of hairdressers, with over 110 stores across Australia and a growing range of premium products. And we still do it for one reason. For you, our customer. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.