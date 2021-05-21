Milk Stork CEO Says, “Over. My. Dead. Body” in Response to News That Nursing Olympians May Have to Choose Between the Games and Their Babies

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milk Stork CEO and advocate for working moms, Kate Torgersen, is publicly opposing the news that Olympians who are nursing moms might have to choose between the Games and their babies (Washington Post). In a bid to support these women, Torgersen and Milk Stork are offering the company’s assistance to nursing athletes and coaches to get their breast milk home from Japan.

“The Olympics are all about the triumph of the human spirit, pushing beyond obstacles, digging deep, and pursuing the highest levels of a sport,” said Kate Torgersen. “For athletes who are mothers--and for working mothers alike--the bond with our children is a primary and essential root source of ambition, performance and drive. It’s time to honor, support and celebrate motherhood as a fountainhead of strength and achievement versus treating it like an inconvenient professional appendage.”

For more information on how Milk Stork plans to support nursing athletes and coaches or to schedule an interview with Kate Torgersen, please email samantha@godfreysanderspr.com.

About Milk Stork

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-ever breast milk shipping company for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports more than 749 employers that provide its service to their employees as a benefit, including Salesforce, SAP, AstraZeneca, Nissan and Home Depot. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. In October 2020, Milk Stork announced its Flock, a robust family benefits platform designed to give employers a one-stop-shop for family-friendly benefits. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.