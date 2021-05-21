HomeSquare Acquires Established Electrical Services Company in Fairfield County, CT

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeSquare, LLC has acquired Seaport Electric, Inc. Based in Norwalk CT, Seaport has served the electrical services needs of loyal clients in Fairfield County, CT for over 35 years. Following the transaction, Seaport will operate as part of the broader home services offerings of HomeSquare. Together with HomeSquare’s acquisition in 2020 of Rowayton Electric, another leading electrical services business operated by Dave Mott, the acquisition of Seaport will deepen and grow HomeSquare’s electrical services offerings. HomeSquare continues to broaden and deepen its service portfolio as it pursues its mission to bring the benefits of scale, professionalism and technology in offering a wide range of professional "one-stop” handyman, repairs and renovation services for thousands of clients. Robert Ripley, the owner/operator of Seaport, will join HomeSquare as a Senior Manager and co-Executive in Charge of the electrical services business of HomeSquare with Dave Mott.

About HomeSquare

HomeSquare (www.HomeSquarePro.com) has offices in Norwalk, CT and Scarsdale & Pleasantville, NY, serving thousands of clients throughout Fairfield and Westchester Counties. The company’s services include handyman services, customized home maintenance programs, as well as home renovations, and emergency response.