AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lion Reinsurance Company Limited

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Lion Reinsurance Company Limited (Lion Re) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

Lion Re is a subsidiary of ASSA Compañía Tenedora, S.A. (ASSA Tenedora) and is owned ultimately by Grupo ASSA, S.A. (Grupo ASSA), a financial services holding company publicly traded on the Panama Stock Exchange.

The ratings reflect Lion Re´s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Lion Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurer assuming risks from ASSA Tenedora and affiliates for property, liability, marine, group life (short term), health and miscellaneous businesses. AM Best recognizes the strategic role that Lion Re aims to achieve in the group’s overall regional strategy; however, Lion Re’s business profile is considered limited given its accessibility to markets when compared with other commercial reinsurers.

Lion Re´s continued capital base expansion is supportive of risk-adjusted capitalization being assessed at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), while it continues to perform an important role in ASSA Tenedora’s strategy as it consolidates operations in the region, by providing reinsurance capacity.

Lion Re’s adequate operating performance results from its affiliated insurance companies in the region, as well as its affiliation to Grupo ASSA, which provides synergies, operating efficiencies and guarantee support. The company consistently reviews its underwriting guidelines to improve the performance of business segments that are deviating from targets. Investment income, based on a conservative strategy, continues to support Lion Re’s results; however, the company is not dependent on this revenue to achieve positive bottom-line results.

AM Best does not foresee positive rating action; however, Lion Re’s strategic growth within the group and guarantee of support by its parent remain paramount for the current ratings, along with the maintaining of its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization. Factors that could lead to negative rating action include a material loss of capital that reduces risk-adjusted capitalization to a level that does not support the ratings, or a diminished strategic importance.

