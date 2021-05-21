KBRA Credit Profile Releases Research – Will Staples Remain a Staple in CMBS?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases a special report on CMBS exposure to Staples Inc. KCP examined our $725 billion coverage universe of over 1,100 CMBS transactions and identified 132 properties collateralizing 126 loans—$3.08 billion by allocated loan amount—across 125 CMBS transactions with exposure to a Staples location. KCP observed significant exposure to near-term Staples lease expirations—41 properties securing $935.5 million in CMBS debt have a Staples location with a lease expiration in 2021 or 2022.

The office supplies retailer has not been immune to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to contain the spread of the virus and ensuing economic disruption weakened office demand, which led to lower office utilization rates and, consequently, poor sales for the company in 2020. The pace and extent of recovery in office utilization rates will likely have a direct impact on Staples’ performance going forward. We suspect the threat of near-term store closures aimed at reducing costs will loom for the foreseeable future, given Staples’ ongoing operational challenges and slow rate of store closures in recent history.

