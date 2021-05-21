Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Board Approval of New Investment Advisory and Sub-Advisory Agreements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Each fund listed below has announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a new investment advisory agreement and new sub-advisory agreement(s), and has announced record and meeting dates for a special meeting of shareholders:

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD)

Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC)

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH)

Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD)

As previously announced on February 23, 2021, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) entered into a definitive agreement to sell Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. WFAM is the trade name used by the asset management businesses of Wells Fargo and includes Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, the investment adviser to each of the funds, Wells Capital Management Incorporated, a sub-adviser to each of the funds, and Wells Fargo Asset Management (International) Limited, a sub-adviser to Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund. In connection with the transaction, Wells Capital Management Incorporated is expected to convert from a California corporation to a Delaware limited liability company.

Consummation of the transaction will result in the automatic termination of each fund’s investment advisory agreement and sub-advisory agreement(s). Each fund’s Board of Trustees approved new investment advisory agreements and new sub-advisory agreement(s) and approved submitting the agreements to the fund’s shareholders for approval at a special meeting of shareholders, expected to be held on July 15, 2021. Shareholders of record of each fund at the close of business on May 28, 2021, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic interest rate risk.

The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is long-term growth of capital.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Healthcare, Financial Services & Technology, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, and Growth Business Services industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ — finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

About Reverence Capital Partners

Reverence Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on thematic investing in leading global, middle-market Financial Services businesses through control and influence oriented investments in 5 sectors: (1) Depositories and Finance Companies, (2) Asset and Wealth Management, (3) Insurance, (4) Capital Markets and (5) Financial Technology/Payments. The firm was founded in 2013 by Milton Berlinski, Peter Aberg and Alex Chulack, who collectively bring over 90 years of advisory and investing experience across a wide range of financial services sectors. For more information, please visit www.reverencecapital.com.

