Global Femtech Solutions Industry Report 2021: The COVID-19 Pandemic and a Rising Focus on Women's Untapped Healthcare Needs are Transforming the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The COVID-19 Pandemic and a Rising Focus on Women's Untapped Healthcare Needs are Transforming the Global Femtech Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study analyses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women’s healthcare and focuses on the different segments in women’s health. It identifies new untapped avenues of growth.
With the menstrual, fertility, and pregnancy care segments being saturated with apps, software, devices, and services, the industry is currently shifting focus towards the unaddressed segments of fibroids, thyroid issues, PCOS, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopause, and menopausal care.
In an era of precision medicine and precision health, women deserve to receive gender-specific healthcare. The side-effects of the pandemic, like prolonged homestay induced by lockdowns, have disproportionately impacted women who have experienced a higher burden of household chores, increased anxiety and depression, etc., leading to a dramatic increase in women’s mental health issues.
The pandemic also led to adverse effects specifically on women's health, with an increase in planned and unplanned pregnancy rates, stillbirths, etc. The pandemic has also laid bare the extent to which there is a dearth of solutions available for specific women’s health issues such as fibroids, PCOS, thyroid issues, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopausal, and menopausal care. While digital health solutions, now under the broader term of virtual care, received a boost during the pandemic, these areas of women’s health are yet to find the attention that they truly deserve.
Governments in different countries across the world are introducing initiatives and reimbursement policies for women’s health to improve the quality of life for women. Moreover, employers are also increasingly shifting focus towards improving the health of women employees, which will increase productivity and retention rates.
A lot of next-gen solution providers across different women’s health segments are increasingly entering the market, with a focus on competitive differentiation, to address untapped opportunities by providing end-to-end disease management, treatment of chronic diseases, and other women’s health needs. Even though the digital health industry is booming with a lot of fundings and deals, femtech still remains an underfunded segment with untapped potential.
The femtech funding landscape shows that the increasing emergence of women-led startups and companies have been partially successful in countering the gender bias amongst male investors. The study provides an analysis of the femtech funding landscape along with a comparative analysis of femtech funding and digital health funding. The top femtech companies to watch have also been identified and a detailed overview of the startups and their activities summarised.
A list of the top ten funded femtech companies has been provided. The study also provides revenue forecasts and a comparative analysis of pre-COVID-19 and post COVID-19 revenue projections. The study also provides different growth opportunities along with pertinent suggestions for industry players who are interested in this space.
Executive Summary
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Femtech Industry
- Women's Femtech Solutions Adoption Behaviour - Pre- and Post-COVID-19
- Shifting Focus from Female Reproductive Segments to Unaddressed Women's Health Issues Through Devices, Technologies and Services, Global, 2020-2025
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Femtech Solutions Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Discussion
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Femtech Solutions Market
- The Pandemic Shifted Some Focus on to Under-addressed Areas in Women's Healthcare
- Rise in Pregnancy Rates During and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Home-stay During the Pandemic Aggravates Women's Mental Health Issues
- The Sudden Surge in Women's Healthcare Needs are Being Addressed by Telehealth Services?
- Women's Femtech Solutions Adoption Behaviour - Pre and Post COVID-19
- Assumptions for Forecasting - Global Femtech Solutions, 2020-2025
- Revenue Forecast - Femtech Solutions, Global, 2019-2025
- Comparative Analysis of Revenue Forecast - Pre-COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Analysis, Femtech Solutions, Global
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Femtech Solutions, 2020-2025
- Competitive Environment - Femtech Solutions
New Avenues for Femtech Solutions Market
- Next-gen Femtech Solutions
- With the Holistic Approach in Femtech, the One-for-All Policy Transforms into to the One-to-One Personalized Care
- Pregnancy Symptoms Can Be Early Predictors of Future Health Complications in Women
- Funding Landscape - Digital Health Versus Femtech
- Top Ten Funded Femtech Companies, 2020
- Top Femtech Companies to Watch
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth for Femtech Market Players
Barriers to Potential Growth and Measures to Be Taken
- Barriers Hindering the Growth of the Femtech Industry
- Women Taking the Onus of Dismantling the Stigma Surrounding Women's Health by Spreading Education and Awareness
- Women Investing in Women's Health, Female Fund Managers, and Women-focused Clinical Trials are Paving a New Way for Femtech
- New Startups to Address the Unaddressed Needs and Health Issues of the LGBTQ+ Community
Government Initiatives and Reimbursements on Women's Health
- US Gender Policy Council and the SWHR's Support to Address Women's Health Issues
- UK Government Abolishing the 'Tampon Tax' and Making Period Products Free of Cost
- India Attempts to Provide Safe and Ethical Reproductive Procedures to Infertile Couples
- Australia Increases Efforts to Strengthen Its Online Women's Health Resources
- Japanese Governments Announces IVF Initiatives to Address Low Birth Rates
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Affordable and Holistic Personalized Care for Women of All Ages Beyond Fertility and Pregnancy Care, 2020
- Reviewing Predictors of Future Health for Women from Symptoms and Issues During Reproductive Phase, 2020
- Menopause Unveils Itself as the Next Big Opportunity in Global Femtech, 2020
- Innovative and AI-enabled Cancer Care Solutions to Enable Early Diagnosis and Address Issues Related to Survivors, 2020
- Targeting the Employer Health Insurance Market to Improve Their Women Employees Health, 2020
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30ez1