Wondershare FamiSafe Launches its Companion App: FamiSafe Jr

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wondershare FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app designed to protect kids online. Recently, FamiSafe released its companion and subsidiary app: FamiSafe Jr. Parents can install and link FamiSafe Jr with kids’ devices to supervise online activities.

In the past, after installing FamiSafe, users should choose the role of the device and then connect devices with registered accounts or pairing codes. The steps have changed and now users don’t need to choose who uses the device. All they need to do is install FamiSafe on the parents’ devices and the FamiSafe Jr app on the kids’ devices and connect devices.

FamiSafe respects consumers’ rights. Current users can maintain the previous mode with valid subscription status. They can also switch FamiSafe to FamiSafe Jr on children’s devices, keeping parental control rules and former data unchanged. It is safe to use either option. FamiSafe is committed to safeguards the personal data and privacy of its users.

“FamiSafe has always strived to foster communication between parents and kids, creating tighter family ties." said Selena Li, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. “As kids grow into adults, it is essential for them to learn how to relate wisely with technology under the assistance of parents. FamiSafe is here to help with that.”

To encourage family engagement and celebrate Mother's Day, FamiSafe has launched a #MomHug Challenge giveaway. People who finish entries on Gleam will get chances to win $50 Amazon gift cards and Wondershare merch boxes. It will last until May 26th, 2021 and winners will be announced on FamiSafe’s Facebook.

About FamiSafe

Wondershare FamiSafe is a powerful parental control app available for Android, IOS, Windows, Mac, and Kindle Fire. Users can download FamiSafe on Google Play Store or App Store for free trials with a starting price of $9.99 per month. For more information, visit the official website: https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow FamiSafe: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare:

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That’s why we’re trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

