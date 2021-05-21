Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Five Hotels for $22.3 Million

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of five former Hawthorn Suites branded hotels with 430 rooms and a net carrying value of $10.7 million for an aggregate sales price of $22.3 million, excluding closing costs. The proceeds from the sale will be used for general business purposes.

