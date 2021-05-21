Asana to Host Focus and Flow Summit

On June 9, the Focus & Flow Summit will bring together the foremost experts on positive habits, mindset, purpose and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced its Focus & Flow Summit, a virtual event featuring today’s leading thinkers to help individuals achieve focus and flow in a distracted world.

The past year has impacted both our professional and personal lives in profound ways. Navigating the shift to a new way of working will require a proactive and intentional approach to address the challenges encountered in a turbulent year. With work about work, such as unnecessary meetings, on the rise – costing individuals 157 hours in productivity over the past year – as well as longer hours and increasing burnout, achieving focus and flow has never been more challenging.

On June 9, the Focus & Flow Summit will bring together the foremost experts on positive habits, mindset, purpose and productivity to equip individuals with the tools to flourish in and out of the workplace. At the event, Asana will also showcase how it’s delivering on its multi-year vision for the future of work to enable greater focus and flow for individuals and teams, wherever they’re working.

Speakers include:

Adam Grant, organizational psychologist and bestselling author, on making the shift from languishing to flourishing through focus and flow

Morgan DeBuan, Founder & CEO of Blavity Inc., on practicing productivity with purpose

Dr. Michael Gervais, sport and performance psychologist on building mindset skills for peak performance

Dr. Sahar Yousef, cognitive neuroscientist at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and founder of Becoming Superhuman, on improving focus to achieve flow state

Dana Barrett, Head of Global Product Marketing at Asana on our newest features designed to help you find your focus and flow throughout the workday

To learn more and register, visit: summit.asana.com

