Women in Technology Announces 22nd Annual Leadership Award Winners

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, announced winners of the 22nd Annual Leadership Awards at a Gala held virtually on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The evening honored highly successful women who have inspired their industry counterparts and made a significant impact on the local technology community.

The annual WIT Leadership Awards showcases the accomplishments and contributions of female leaders in entrepreneurial, STEM, academia, nonprofit and corporate roles across the Washington, D.C. technology landscape.

“Though this past year presented unprecedented challenges, our mission to celebrate inspiring female leaders in the technology community remains unwavering,” said Daphne Wotherspoon, WIT president. “This year’s winners represent a unique group as they’ve proven their ability to overcome adversity and continue to prioritize innovation, even in times of strife.”

This year's winners are as follows:

Corporate Large-Market Sector - Nisa Moore, General Dynamics Information Technology

Corporate Mid-Market Sector - Michelle Tuggle, Okta, Inc.

Corporate Small-Market Sector - Manisha Morris, MSM Technology, LLC

Nonprofit & Academia - Sreelata Pillai, College Board

Rising Star - Shaleen Braley, General Dynamics Information Technology

Small Business/Entrepreneur - Jen Sovada, Avantus (formerly MissionTech Solutions)

STEM Leadership - Patty Obermaier, Microsoft Corporation

Unsung Hero - Jessica Langlais, Alpha Omega Integration, LLC

The Leadership Foundry, a signature program of WIT created to prepare women for corporate board service, also presented its annual Corporate Leadership Award to Booz Allen Hamilton. The Corporate Leadership Award recognizes local public companies that are making a difference in gender diversity on their Board of Directors and in the C-Suite.

In addition to the above winners, this year’s WIT President’s Award was given to Cristine Gollayan. Throughout her career, Cristine has been a role model for women in technology and cybersecurity and through her outreach and volunteer efforts, she has inspired future generations of young women to embrace STEM education and careers. This year as the WIT President Elect, she launched a successful podcast series for WIT, driving greater engagement in the community and offering a new platform for women leaders in the D.C. area to share their unique expertise and perspective. She has helped to drive membership goals across the organization and represents the best that WIT has to offer in all that she does.

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter (@WITWomen).