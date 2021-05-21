Maximus UK Secures Four Major Ministry of Justice Contracts to Deliver Employment and Training Support

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus UK has been awarded four Ministry of Justice contracts to deliver Education, Training & Employment (ETE) support to services users supervised by the National Probation Service.

From next month the company will deliver support to more than 45,000 people across London, the North West, the West Midlands and Wales over three years.

Service users will receive support to enter education, improve their skills and to find or maintain sustainable employment. Working with a dedicated advisor, service users will have access to tailored advice and support, including CV building and job clubs, literacy and numeracy programmes, disclosure guidance, support with professional accreditations, and signposting to specialist services.

Maximus UK will also work with employers to raise awareness of the benefits of more inclusive recruitment practices, and to source job opportunities across a range of sectors.

The contracts will be delivered in conjunction with specialist local partners with decades of experience supporting ex-offenders through their transition into education and employment, including Willowdene and Inspira.

A global leader in the delivery of health, employment and case-management programmes, and one of the largest employment support providers in the UK, Maximus will be the single largest provider of the new service.

These are the first large-scale Ministry of Justice programmes delivered by Maximus in the UK.

Dr Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK, said “This marks an exciting new chapter for Maximus UK, bringing our extensive expertise delivering effective employment and skills support to a new sector. Through ETE we will support tens of thousands of people to move forward with their lives and access the training and skills they need, delivering a positive impact for individuals, their families and local communities.”

Alex Chalk MP, Prisons and Probation Minister said “Tackling things like homelessness, unemployment and illiteracy is vital to our drive to cut crime but these issues cannot be solved by our brilliant probation staff alone.

“The expertise and support of charities and companies like those we are funding today plays a crucial role in helping offenders to rehabilitate and lead a crime-free life.”

About Maximus UK

Maximus UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maximus, Inc., operates several businesses in the UK, including the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments, Remploy and Health Management. Maximus UK employs 4,000 staff, including over 1,400 doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other Healthcare Professionals. Operating from more than 270 locations, Maximus UK is one of the largest providers of employment, health and disability support programmes in the country. Learn more at maximusuk.co.uk.