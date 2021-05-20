Hims & Hers Partners With Alex Rodriguez to Launch Blur Stick Concealer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers, the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to all consumers, has partnered with Alex Rodriguez to launch The Blur Stick – a new skincare solution developed specifically for men. Built to complement fan-favorite Hims products such as the Goodnight Wrinkle Cream and Customized Acne Cream, the new Blur Stick features premium ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe extract packaged in a sleek, travel-friendly tube that glides on quickly and provides long-lasting coverage for a diverse range of skin tones and textures. The Hims Blur Stick ($22) is available in eight unique shades exclusively at www.forhims.com.

Whether he is on the field or in the boardroom, Alex Rodriguez is focused on excellence in his routine. On the hunt for a product that could help him look and feel his best, covering the occasional blemish or dark circle without sacrificing on quality or convenience, Alex realized there were few options on the market for men. As an early investor, Alex turned to the skincare experts at Hims & Hers, knowing the team could develop an innovative product to meet this need. The result was The Blur Stick – a small-but-mighty concealer that applies easily across the face and neck to provide moisturizing, sweatproof coverage whenever and wherever the need may arise.

“Since I met the Hims & Hers team, it was clear to me that they were revolutionizing telehealth and direct-to-consumer products,” said Alex Rodriguez, CEO & Chairman of A-Rod Corp. and investor in Hims & Hers. “Like other Hims & Hers products, accessibility and convenience were central to the development of the Blur Stick. For years, I have been looking for something I can use to touch-up a blemish or razor bump quickly and discreetly, and the Hims & Hers product development team has delivered it.”

Sharing more about the decision to create The Blur Stick, Hims & Hers co-founder and CEO Andrew Dudum commented, “Breaking through stigmas and addressing ‘embarrassing’ topics head-on is core to what we do at Hims & Hers. To some guys, a few pimples or razor burn might seem like no big deal, but for many it’s something that can really weigh on their self-confidence and there weren’t many viable solutions out there to address that. I’m so grateful to be working with Alex on bringing this product to life and I think it will help a lot of people feel more comfortable and confident in their skin.”

The Blur Stick is available in eight shades ranging from fair to deep and comes packaged in a sleek container with a screw-top lid that makes carrying it throughout the day mess- and hassle-free. The tube—the size of a lip balm—has ingredients that soothe and moisturize while providing quick, smooth coverage that can seamlessly hide dark undereye circles and camouflage blemishes in a matter of seconds. The Blur Stick is the newest addition to the Hims & Hers suite of skincare products that also includes a selection of moisturizers, serums and supplements along with access to customizable Rx solutions for anti-aging and acne.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

About Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is Chief Executive Officer of Slam Corp and the founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp. While best known as one of the world’s greatest athletes (a 14-time MLB All-Star and a 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees), Mr. Rodriguez has transitioned to full-time investing. At A-Rod Corp, he leads a team of experts working to build high-growth businesses and enhance the value of more than 30 companies in the firm’s portfolio. He founded A-Rod Corp in 2003, purchasing a duplex apartment building on the theory that investing his MLB earnings wisely would protect him from the kinds of financial struggles that afflict too many professional athletes. Subsequently purchasing apartment units across the southeastern U.S., Mr. Rodriguez built a fully integrated real estate and development company. Following his success in real estate, he has invested in a variety of sectors where he has expertise, including sports, wellness, media and entertainment, and technology. Mr. Rodriguez has been a judge and investor on ABC’s Shark Tank, mentored financially distressed ex-athletes on CNBC’s Back in the Game, and currently co-hosts the podcast The Corp with Barstool Sports’ Dan Katz, interviewing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and sports legends. Committed to creating opportunities for young people to succeed, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and the Boards of Trustees for the University of Miami and The Paley Center for Media. He is also an Emmy Award-winning MLB analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN.