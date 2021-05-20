The Leverage Network Partners With Deloitte, GE and Spencer Stuart to Ready Black Healthcare Executives for Bigger Roles

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Leverage Network, Inc. (TLN), a national leader in preparing, positioning and promoting Black professionals for serving on governing boards and in senior leadership roles in healthcare, announced that three of the industry’s most prominent service and solution companies have signed on to support its new Emerging Leaders Program, aimed at promoting early-tenured C-Suite executives for more advanced executive leadership roles within healthcare organizations. Consulting giant Deloitte, digital solutions innovator GE Healthcare, and executive search leader Spencer Stuart will be sponsoring partners. “We are thrilled to have Deloitte, GE Healthcare and Spencer Stuart join TLN as sponsoring partners for our Emerging Leaders Program,” said Antoinette Hardy-Waller, TLN’s founder and CEO. “Collaborating with such prominent sponsoring partners is a major step in cementing TLN’s status as the preeminent national organization for the advancement of Blacks in healthcare leadership.”

Patterned after TLN’s highly successful Healthcare Board Initiative (HcBI), the Emerging Leaders Program has a 6-month curriculum that features webinars, small group executive coaching sessions, one-on-one conversations with leading industry executives, networking events and more. The program covers topics such as “Positioning for Promotion,” “Cracking the C-Suite Code” and “Being Seen in Plain Sight.” Twenty-five executives will participate in this year’s program.

The goal of the program is to diversify healthcare leadership, seen as a crucial step toward solving the healthcare inequities that have existed forever and laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent TLN research found that of the 41 largest healthcare organizations across all four sectors of the industry, only 8.5% of CEOs were Black, and none were Black Women. Adding leaders with differing life experiences can influence priorities around equality of access to quality care, TLN and its partners said.

“Spencer Stuart is proud to partner with TLN for the Emerging Leaders Program,” said Alexis Stiles, Spencer Stuart’s Global Healthcare Practice Leader. “As a firm, we are dedicated to promoting diversity and the advancement of Black executives in the healthcare space. This exciting collaboration to support the development and advancement of Black leaders into C-suite roles will help healthcare organizations better serve their communities.”

“Action must be taken to begin closing the diversity gap in healthcare and we are honored to sponsor TLN’s Emerging Leaders Program,” said Everett Cunningham, President/CEO GE Healthcare, U.S. & Canada. “At GE Healthcare, we believe in the value of unique identities, backgrounds, and experiences. We believe the Emerging Leaders Program will develop the future pipeline of Black executives in the healthcare industry.”

The Leverage Network, Inc., has become a respected national resource for the promotion and advancement of Blacks in governance and leadership roles in the healthcare industry. TLN works with Black executives, professionals and community leaders to prepare them for board and leadership opportunities and with healthcare organizations to help them achieve goals of inclusiveness in governance and senior leadership. For more go to TheLeverageNetworkInc.com.